Photo: Kosciusko High School announces 2021 homecoming court

Front Row

Senior maids: Anna Catherine Cheek, Arissa Olive, Hannah Olive, Janesha Harmon, and Aniyah Riley.

Back Row

Freshman maids: Kimora Winters and Kreshanti Covington; Sophomore Maids: Krishauna Harvey and Haley Olive; Junior Maids: Jaliyah Olive and Naja Mays.

The 2021 Kosciusko Homecoming Court will be presented at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, prior to the Kosciusko vs. Northeast Lauderdale football game.

KHS will also recognize former homecoming queens as part of the presentation of the homecoming court.