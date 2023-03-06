HomeAttalaPhoto: Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary fiance committee

Photo: Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary fiance committee

The Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko’s Finance Committee has been hard at work preparing for their Annual Charity Ball, themed “A Night in Nashville”.

The event will take place on April 1, 2023 at the Attala County Coliseum.

The event will consist of presentation of this year’s King and Queen, court of contestants, dinner catered by Southern Occasions by Katie, and entertainment by ”Mustache the Band.”

For ticketing  information and details, check out the Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko Facebook page.

Members of this year’s Finance Committee include:

Courtney Cauthen – Finance Co Chair

Tara Cummins – Finance Chair

Shana Blaylock – Public Relations

Kaitlyn Chunn – Drawdown

Megan Griffin – Court

Stefanie Pickle – Silent Auction

Deressa Truss – Sponsorship

