Photo: Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary has a new location

The Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko has a new building of its own.

In a Facebook post, it was announced that the group’s new location is 101 W Washington Street on the square.

The group plans to use the building to host its monthly meetings and for its community service projects such as “Love from Above.”

Additionally, the group can use the building during events such as the Halloween Safety Parade and for its Letters to Santa project during the Christmas Parade.

The first event for the building will be Life Skills 101 Thursday, July 28.

