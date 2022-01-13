Home » Attala » Photo: Kosciusko Mayor and Alderman attend MS Legislative session

Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle and Aldermen At-Large Earl Price attended Wednesday’s session o f the Mississippi House of Representatives.

The two are pictured with House Speaker Pro Tem, and Kosciusko Board Attorney, Jason White.

