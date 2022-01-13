Photo: Kosciusko Mayor and Alderman attend MS Legislative session

Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle and Aldermen At-Large Earl Price attended Wednesday’s session o f the Mississippi House of Representatives.
The two are pictured with House Speaker Pro Tem, and Kosciusko Board Attorney, Jason White.
Honored to have Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle and Alderman Earl Price in the Chamber today in the Mississippi House of Representatives to see the House pass historic legislation to eliminate the state income tax and enact transformative teacher pay raises. #gooddayformississippi pic.twitter.com/tBjuEPy4OK
— Jason White (@JasonWhiteMS) January 12, 2022