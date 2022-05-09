Photo: Kosciusko native featured on cover of wildlife magazine

A Kosciusko native is featured on the cover of the most recent issue of Mississippi Sportsman Magazine.

Carlee Jo Williams, an outdoor enthusiast, is featured on the April cover of the magazine sporting a 3lb crappie she caught at Grenada Lake.

“I just want to thank all my family and friends for always being so supportive and encouraging,” said Williams. “My passion has always been the outdoors. I strive everyday to encourage more women and children to get outside and get active in the outdoors. I’m proud and very humbled to be on the cover, and to be holding one of my favorite species to fish for that came out of my favorite lake.”

Mississippi Sportsman Magazine and MS-Sportsman.com are the top sources for fishing and hunting information about the Magnolia State.