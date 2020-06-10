Photo: Kosciusko native James Meredith attends MS Legislative session, receives standing ovation

Source: Twitter - @EWagsterPettus

Kosciusko native James Meredith attended Wednesday’s session of the Mississippi House of Representatives.

Emily Wagster Pettus with the Associated Press posted a picture on Twitter showing the civil rights icon in attendance.

“We were honored today in the House of Representatives to have Kosciusko’s very own James Merideth with us,’ House Speaker pro temp Jason White told Breezy News. “He was recognized from the House floor and received a standing ovation for his pioneering efforts in education and civil rights.”

Meredith grew up in Kosciusko before enrolling at the University of Mississippi and leading the “March Against Fear” during the Civil Rights Movement.