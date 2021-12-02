Photo: Local buisness donates to Lions Club food drive

Attala Steel has made a contribution from the employees to the Kosciusko Lions Club Christmas Basket project. That donation was matched by the company as a whole.
The club plans to assemble and deliver at least 250 Christmas food baskets to those in need throughout Kosciusko and Attala County.
Each food basket will contain perishable and non-perishable goods at a cost of approximately $100.00.
The Lions Club will need food items or monetary donations to make this project possible.
Monetary donations can be mailed to:
Christmas Basket Project
Kosciusko Lions Club
P.O. Box 179, Kosciusko, MS 39090
Pictured: Clyde Ferrell and Nate Sutherland from Attala Steel and Lions Club President James Medders and Christmas Basket Chairman Austin Taylor.