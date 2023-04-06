Photo: Local businesses partner with Career-Tech Center welding program

HomeLocalPhoto: Local businesses partner with Career-Tech Center welding program

The Welding program at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center has partnered with two local businesses to help provide materials for the program.

Caleb Vandevender with IMB Welding and Fab and Lance Wilson of Young Welding Supply-Kosciusko donated and delivered electrodes that students need to complete class projects.

Pictured are second year welding students (l to r) Marvin Evans, Kendarius Triplett, Robby Farmer, Dalton Coleman, Payton Odom, Bradley Barrett, Brandon Cawthorne, Dylan Campbell, Eli Wilkinson, Caleb Vandevender-IBM Welding and Fab, and Lance Wilson-Young Welding Supply-Kosciusko.

This type of local community support helps to grow our students so we can have a strong workforce in Attala County.

