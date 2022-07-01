HomeAttalaPHOTO: Local State Troopers promoted

PHOTO: Local State Troopers promoted

Several local troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop-D (Greenwood)  have been promoted to Trooper First Class.

Left to Right: TFC Jose Watson D-08, TFC Gary Liggins D-22, TFC Dillon Norwood D-27, TFC Kenneth Baron, II B-72, TFC Darren Johnson D-30, TFC Robert Land D-21, TFC Ryan Smith D-29, and TFC Dane Gibson D-10.

