Photo: Local students volunteer at Horses for Handicapped

The Kosciusko-Attala CTC Ed Prep and Health Science students volunteered at Horses for Handicapped on Wednesday, April 26.

Horses for Handicapped was established in 1981 and takes place each April.

The 4-day event provides horseback riding, wagon rides, a petting zoo, inflatables, face painting, and games to nearly 1,900 children and adults with disabilities.

Participants from over 30 counties and 90 schools, development centers, and regional centers came for a day of fun.

On average, 225-250 volunteers each day to make this special event happen.