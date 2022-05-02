Photo: McAdams 8th grader wins track state championship

An 8th grade student at McAdams High School is a Track & Field State Champion.
Jamarques Spivey took home first place in the 200 Meter Dash Friday at the MHSAA State Track Meet in Pearl.
Spivey finished with a time of 23.21.
Additionally, the talented Bulldogs runner finished in second place in the 100 meter dash.
