Photo: McAdams 8th grader wins track state championship

An 8th grade student at McAdams High School is a Track & Field State Champion.

Jamarques Spivey took home first place in the 200 Meter Dash Friday at the MHSAA State Track Meet in Pearl.

Spivey finished with a time of 23.21.

Additionally, the talented Bulldogs runner finished in second place in the 100 meter dash.

