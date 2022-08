Photo: McAdams announces 2022 Homecoming Court

McAdams has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court.

Maids and Escorts

L to R (First Row) 7th and 8th Grade

Azayla Winters-Stovall, Keenan Cross, Zariah Mallett, Brister Cooper, Ja’Niah Greer, Joshua Cole

L to R (Second Row) 9th and 10th Grade

La’Naya Davis, Jashun Brown, (Parrish Chandler), Jaeden Harmon, Kierria Wade, Jamar Teague, Rashayla Hood, Aiden Greer

L to R (Third Row) 11th Grade

Janiya Brown, Ja’myran Cross, Ta’naisha Moore, Ed Stewart

L to R (Fourth Row) 12th Grade

Jailynn Riley (Tydarious Williams-not pictured), Jamirakle Nash, Tyler Campbell, Samaria Evans, Cameren Fleming, Kaloni Thurmond, Brandon Zollicoffer

Not Pictured: Cursha Mallet and Fredrick Wilder