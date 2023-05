The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge F. & A. M. of the Jurisdiction of Mississippi Floral Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star presented Cameren Fleming, McAdams High School 2023 Graduating Senior, the Most Inspirational Student Award, along with a $250.00 Scholarship.

This award and scholarship were presented by Mr. Allen Fletcher, of Little Hill, who is the assistant Grand Royal Patron of #41.

Cameren Fleming is the son of Maurice and Lora Fleming of Sallis, MS.