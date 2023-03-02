Photo: MS Elks Association makes donation to Martha Jo Leslie State Veterans Home

The Mississippi Elks Association made a monetary donation to the Martha Jo Leslie State Veterans Home in Kosciusko Thursday morning.

Craig Huch visited the home to present an $8,000 check to the administrator Tade’ Ward and Assistant Administrators Latreena Davidson and Mary McBeth.

According to Huch, the Mississippi Elks Association received $35,000 in extra funding due to being one of top 4 state associations that contribute in per member giving.

Huch has already presented similar donations to the state veterans home in Oxford and Collins. A future donation is planned for the home in Jackson. The Elks Association also plans to make donations to the state’s two MS VA medical centers and Mississippi Children’s Hospital.

According to Ward, the Kosciusko home is hoping to use the money for updating the facility’s furniture, upgrading the projector screen used for movies, and purchasing new cushions for the residents’ wheelchairs.

Pictured L to R: Davidson, Latreena Davidson, Craig Huch, Tade’ Ward.

Not Pictured: Mary McBeth