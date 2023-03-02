HomeAttalaPhoto: MS Elks Association makes donation to Martha Jo Leslie State Veterans Home

Photo: MS Elks Association makes donation to Martha Jo Leslie State Veterans Home

by

 The Mississippi Elks Association made a monetary donation to the Martha Jo Leslie State Veterans Home in Kosciusko Thursday morning.

Craig Huch visited the home to present an $8,000 check to the administrator Tade’ Ward and Assistant Administrators Latreena Davidson and Mary McBeth.

According to Huch, the Mississippi Elks Association received $35,000 in extra funding due to being one of top 4 state associations that contribute in per member giving.

Huch has already presented similar donations to the state veterans home in Oxford and Collins. A future donation is planned for the home in Jackson. The Elks Association also plans to make donations to the state’s two MS VA medical centers and Mississippi Children’s Hospital.

According to Ward, the Kosciusko home is hoping to use the money for updating the facility’s furniture, upgrading the projector screen used for movies, and purchasing new cushions for the residents’ wheelchairs.

Pictured L to R: Davidson, Latreena Davidson, Craig Huch, Tade’ Ward.
Not Pictured: Mary McBeth

 

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Photo: Ethel student places first at Beta Convention

Photo: Boswell Media General Manager Melissa Boswell Towsend visits Washington D.C. with Mississippi Association of Broadcasters

Photos: Local FFA students perform well at competition

Photo: Lions Club donates to local students participating in Lions Band

Photo: Career-Tech students visit nursing homes for Valentine’s Day

McAdams Bulldogs advance to South State semifinals