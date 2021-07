A new digital sign is up at the Attala County Coliseum.

The sign sits very near to where the old sign was, at the Hwy 35-12 intersection,

Chancery Clerk Taylor Casey said the sign was purchased from Mitchell Signs in Meridian. That company also installed the sign.

Casey says the sign will be used to advertise events going on at the coliseum and for any other events or messages the county wants to display.