Photo: Student activists meet with Kosciusko Board of Aldermen

Several student activists attended the Tuesday night meeting of the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen.

After holding a Black Lives Matter rally over the weekend, the students were urged to attend the meeting to speak with government officials to learn more about how local laws and guidelines are passsed and to learn how to get on the agenda to present an issue to the board.

The students then introduced themselves and were also introduced to all the government officials that were at the meeting.

All parties involved said they hope to work together moving forward on social and racial issues.

Audio: Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft talks about speaking with the students at the meeting