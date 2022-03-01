Photo: Students celebrate FFA week

National FFA Week is an important week for FFA members across the country to celebrate the organization and share the message of FFA and agriculture. Attala FFA members from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center recently spent the day at Kosciusko Tractor Supply where they greeted customers for their annual fundraising drive. The drive allowed FFA members to share their agriculture interests and to raise money for district, regional, and state competitions.

Pictured: Tractor Supply employees Bobbie Hunt and Alyssa Wade with FFA members Katie Cockrell, La’Jocyln Seawood, and Dana Hill