Photo: Teacher Academy students gain classroom experience

Kosciusko-Attala CTC Teacher Academy I and Teacher Academy II students from Ethel High School, McAdams High School, and Kosciusko High School began Field Experience Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Kosciusko Lower Elementary and Kosciusko Middle Elementary.

Teacher Academy students will be placed at Kosciusko Upper Elementary during the second nine weeks of the school year.

While at Field Experience, Teacher Academy students work under the guidance of classroom teachers to gain beneficial knowledge and experience “real life” educational experiences.

Teacher Academy students are required to complete a variety of educational activities during Field Experience.

For more information about Teacher Academy, please contact Tessa Horn at thorn@attala.k12.ms.us or 662-289-2689.

Teacher Academy I students: Kayla Anderson, Alleiyah Butler, Kendall Chunn, Janeysia Dotson, Nakyla Dotson, Jayda Evans, Rozlyn Fuller, Alexiyonna Johnson, Diamond Kern, Kirsten Lepard, Kristen Robinson, Kierria Wade, Nyasia Winters, and Zenovia Woolie. Teacher Academy II students: Daniyah Fletcher, Katy Jo Newman, Maggie Owen, and Nikia Windom.