Members of Team Yockanookany from Kosciusko smile for the camera after competing in the Natchez Trace 444 Ride this weekend.

The Natchez Trace 444 Ride sees cyclists from all across the United State travel the Natchez Trace Parkway from Nashville, TN to Natchez, MS. Riders have to complete the ride in 44 hours.

Team Yockanookany finished with a time of 27 hours and 15 minutes.