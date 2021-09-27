Photo: The Cruisin’ for a Wish car has arrived

The official Cruisin’ for a Wish vehicle has arrived!

The vehicle is a metallic blue Chevrolet Equinox provided by Franks Chevrolet in Kosciusko. The wrap was done by Holt’s Body Shop.

The entire month of October, Boswell Media and the Make A Wish Foundation will once again be “Cruisin for a Wish.”

Throughout the month, the official “Cruisin for a Wish” vehicle will travel to local businesses in Attala, Leake, Neshoba, and Winston counties to raise money to help grant wishes for kids in each county.

Anyone that makes a donation to the “Cruisin’ for a Wish” campaign will be allowed to sign the vehicle.

Last year, Cruisin’ for a Wish raised over $17,000 for the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

It’s all going to kick off this October. Look for a schedule of events soon.

Boswell Media is joined in the Cruisin’ for a Wish campaign by the Make a Wish Foundation, Michelle Nicholson State Farm, Franks Chevrolet, Holt’s Body Shop, Angel Albin State Farm, Premier Medical, The Citizens Bank, Sonic, Holmes Community College, Ivey Mechanical, Renasant Bank, Baptist Leake/Attala, BSP Filing, Fair Oil Company, Cain Recyclers, Philadelphia Gun and Pawn, Redbud Insurance, Moore’s Pharmacy, East Central MS Health, and Holy and Company.