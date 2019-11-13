Photo: Three generations of the “Voice of the Whippets”

Three generations of radio “Voices of the Whippets” gathered for a picture in Kosciusko Wednesday.

Current “Voice of the Whippets” Breck Riley was joined by Lolly Dude and Larry Tate Sr. following a meeting at Jason’s Southern Table.

Lolly Dude, who currently hosts “The Main Event” on Boswell Media’s Kicks 96, was the football radio commentator for Kosciusko Whippet football from 1992 – 2000.

Larry Tate Sr. provided radio commentary for the Whippets on Breezy 101 from 2004 – 2012. Tate still works in radio as the Vice President of Sales for Telesouth Communications.

Breck Riley got his start working Whippet football broadcasts under Larry Tate as a studio engineer during the 2009 football season.

Riley took over as “Voice of the Whippets” in 2015.

Since the 1950s, Kosciusko Whippet football has been broadcast on stations owned by the Boswell Family.

Games first began airing in the 1950s on WKOZ – 1340 AM. After most of the radio industry made the transition to FM in the 1980s, Kosciusko Whippet football began airing on WBKJ – Kickin K-105.

WLIN-FM Breezy 101.1 has been the home of Kosciusko Whippet football since the station went on-air in 1997.

Other former Kosciusko Whippet football radio commentators include Jimmy Scarborough, Willie Henderson, Jerry Price, and Blake Scott.