Photo/video: Work continues on bridge replacement north of Kosciusko

Work is progressing on the replacement of a bridge and box bridge north of Kosciusko..

That bridge is located on Hwy 35 north approximately one mile past the former Sugar Creek Store.

Earthwork is underway, and piling work will begin on the detour road soon.

“It is always encouraging to see the list of active and even recently completed projects,” said Commissioner John Caldwell, Northern Transportation District. “Our focus at the Commission is to identify the immediate needs which may be unmet, and finding ways to meet our many challenges ahead. Stay safe and especially watchful in highway intersections and in any road work zones.”

Joe McGee Construction was awarded the $6.5 million contract.

Work is expected to be completed fall 2024.

*Video/Photos from the Mississippi Department of Transportation.