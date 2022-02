A Kosciusko Whippets baseball player is headed down to road to continue his baseball career.

Connor Wallace signed Tuesday to play for Holmes Community College.

Joining Wallace at the signing were members of Whippets baseball coaches Cole McBride, Austin Parker, Wesley Dew and members of his family.

For the Whippets, Wallace plays catcher and pitches. He’s expected to mainly pitch for the Bulldogs.

Wallace and the Whippets begin their 2022 season Saturday, Feb. 12.