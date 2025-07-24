Big Deals!
Photos: 3rd annual Mississippi Sportscasters Kickoff Gathering

Boswell Media Sports commentators attended the 3rd annual Sportscasters Kickoff Gathering Thursday at the WFCA Radio Lounge on the campus of French Camp Academy.

Broadcasters from all across the state were in attendance for panel discussions, meet and greets, and more.

WFCA’s Jason Crowder served as the emcee for the event.

Former Mississippi State Football Head Coach an Quarterback Rockey Felker was the keynote speaker, discussing……

After Felker spoke, there were panel discussions featuring play-by-play broadcasters from several of the state’s universities.

Panelists included Charles Edmonds (Alcorn State), Rob Jay (Jackson State), Neil Price (Mississippi State football/basketball), Jim Ellis (Mississippi State baseball), John Cox (Southern Miss football/basketball/baseball) and David Kellum (Ole Miss football/basketball/baseball).

Schools and organizations represented at the event.

College and Universities
Alcorn State, Delta State, Memphis, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, William Carey

Community Colleges
East Central, East Mississippi, Hinds, Holmes, Jones, Northeast MS, Northwest MS

High Schools
Brandon, Caledonia, French Camp, Kosciusko, Lafayette, Leake Academy, Oxford, Ripley, South Panola, Starkville Academy, Tri-County Academy, Warren Central, Water Valley,

Other
ESPN+, SEC Network, Memphis Grizzlies, State Championship Radio Network, SuperTalk MS

 

