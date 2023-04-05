Photos: American Legion Post teaches flag education to local students

Williamsville Christian Academy, located on Williamsville Road, recently joined with members from American Legion Post #44 to educate students on facts and the significance of the American Flag.

Students were taught many detailed facts including the proper folding of the Flag. Students then made Flag projects that were judged at a later date by Legion members.

Legion members participating were James Coleman, Shawn Alderman, Gene Dismuke, Roy Webber, Allen Fletcher, Greyce Powell, and Bill Moak

Bryson Ponder, MacKenzie Williams, McKinley Belk, and Bernice Fleming were the winners of the project awards.