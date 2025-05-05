Photos: Attala County School District recognizes administrator and teacher of the year

HomeAttalaPhotos: Attala County School District recognizes administrator and teacher of the yearPhotos: Attala County School District recognizes administrator and teacher of the yearMon, May 5, 2025 by Staff ReportSHARE NOW The Attala County School District recently handed out awards for Administrator and Teacher of the Year.Dr. Shanika Hickmon, Administrator of the YearIlona Saffold, LCE Teacher of the YearLCE & District Support Staff of the YearYoshika Stingley,LCE Parent of the YearPrincipal Harmon; Roshonda Kilbert, MHS Parent of the YearGabrielle Jones, MHS & District Teacher of the YearRaquel Johnson, MHS Support Staff of the YearPrin. Renfrow; Jermaine Woodard, GLE Support Staff of the YearKatie Dabbs, GLE Support Staff of the YearTerry Avent, EHS Support Staff of the YearPrinc.Tessa Horn, CTC Teacher of the Year; Tony Holder, Adm.Joy Trehern, CTC Support Staff of the Year; Tony Holder, Adm.Not pictured: Mollye Moudy, EHS Teacher of the Year;Robbie Jolley, EHS Parent of the Year (not pictured)