Photos: Attala County School District recognizes administrator and teacher of the year

by
The Attala County School District recently handed out awards for Administrator and Teacher of the Year.

Dr. Shanika Hickmon, Administrator of the Year
Ilona Saffold, LCE Teacher of the Year
LCE & District Support Staff of the Year
Yoshika Stingley,LCE Parent of the Year
Principal Harmon; Roshonda Kilbert, MHS Parent of the Year
Gabrielle Jones, MHS & District Teacher of the Year
Raquel Johnson, MHS Support Staff of the Year
Prin. Renfrow; Jermaine Woodard, GLE Support Staff of the Year
Katie Dabbs, GLE Support Staff of the Year
Terry Avent, EHS Support Staff of the Year
Princ.
Tessa Horn, CTC Teacher of the Year; Tony Holder, Adm.
Joy Trehern, CTC Support Staff of the Year; Tony Holder, Adm.

Not pictured: Mollye Moudy, EHS Teacher of the Year;Robbie Jolley, EHS Parent of the Year (not pictured)

