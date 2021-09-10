Photos: Attala Men feed over 300 Attala County health care workers

The Attala Men’s Christian group feed over 300 health care workers in Attala County on Thursday.

Approximately 338 food plates were given away to those who work with some form of health care in Kosciusko and Attala County.

The Attala Men is a group of Christian Men from different Church denominations in Attala County.



During a recent meeting, the group came up with the idea to cook for the health care workers in Attala County.

Men from 5 different church were on hand to help serve.

If anyone is interested in participating in or joining the group, the next meeting will be at Shiloh Baptist Church Sept.16 at 7:00 pm.