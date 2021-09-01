Photos: Boswell Media Tower collapses into radio station

The main Boswell Media tower on Golf Course Road collapsed into the station during the severe weather that hit Kosciusko Wednesday afternoon.

No one was injured as only one person was in the building at the time of the collapse

It appears the collapse was caused by a tree that fell onto one of the towers support wires.

The towers collapse will affect the transmission of Breezy 101 (WLIN) and systems that feed the stations (WCKK and WKOZ) on the tower in Edinburg on Mars Hill Road. All three stations are currently off the air.

All three stations are currently off the air, but engineers are currently working to restore operations to get the stations back on the air temporarily until a more permanent solution can be found.

