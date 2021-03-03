Photos: Breck Riley reads at Kosciusko Lower Elementary for Dr. Seuss week

Our very own Breck Riley read to students today at Kosciusko Lower Elementary as a part of Read Across America Week.

Breck read “Mr. Brown can Moo. Can you?” to Mrs. Connie Henderson’s and Mrs. Brandi Burrell’s first grade classes.

After that, he walked across the hall to read “The Lorax” to Mrs. Jill Linkins’ kindergarten class.

Keeping with the Wacky Wednesday theme, Breck wore his jacket inside out and had on two different shoes and socks.

Special guest readers will be visiting elementary schools all week long to read Dr. Seuss books.