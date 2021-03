A broken light pole left a number of Kosciusko residents without power Sunday night.

The pole was on Allen Street close to where it intersects with South Huntington.

Officials with Kosciusko, Water, and Light (KWL) were still on scene at the time of this report.

No official word was given on what caused the pole to break, but the pole was broken at the base, which officials said could mean the pole was hit by a vehicle.

Crews with KWL are currently working to restore power.