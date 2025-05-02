Photos: C.H.I.L.D. Ahead Project Hosts 38th Annual Easter Egg Hunt

The spirit of community and joy was on full display at the 38th Annual Easter Egg Hunt hosted by the C.H.I.L.D. Ahead Project in Kosciusko. With the help of dedicated volunteers and generous donors, this cherished tradition brought smiles to the faces of children and families across the area.

A total of 180 colorful eggs were hidden throughout the event grounds, each one offering a moment of fun and anticipation for the many enthusiastic egg hunters. In a special twist, 50 lucky participants walked away with extra surprises, including Bibles, coloring books, small toys, and even bicycles.

This year’s event was made possible thanks to the ongoing support of community members and sponsors. Special recognition goes to Mr. and Mrs. Ron Winter and Mr. and Mrs. Greg Collins for their continued generosity in donating eggs.

The success of the event also relied on the kindness of a host of other donors, including:

Mr. Barbara Wasson, Joyce Rayford, Gale Carter, Roshanda Daniel, Tearra Daniel, Latisha Roby, Pearlie Miller, June Lloyd, Tracy Wingard, Patricia Cain, Mr. and Mrs. Martin Stingley, Sharon Miller, Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Myles, Jr., Judge Deborah McDonald, Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Georgia, Judge Rosie Sample, Lula Thompson, Mr. and Mrs. Martin Luther Perteet, Willie Alice “Pie” Kern, Mr. and Mrs. David Cocroft, Gwest and Shanelle Daniel, Manervia Mallett, Deron R. Harmon, Bailey Rose Veasley, Wal-Mart, State Farm – Angel Albin MacDonald, F.O.B, Jerry Brown, and Jeffery Gamble.

In addition to the festivities, the event was made safe and secure with the support of the Kosciusko Fire Department and Police Department. Fire Chief Burdine and Police Chief Collins were instrumental in ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all in attendance.

The C.H.I.L.D. Ahead Project, founded by Alderman Henry Daniel, in 1982 continues its mission of uplifting youth in the community. Daniel remains the organization’s Chairman, working alongside Vice Chairman Jeffery Gamble and activity coordinators Rosie and Tearra Daniel.