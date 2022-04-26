Photos: Career-Tech students participate in Reality Fair

Students at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center participated in a reality fair in which they experienced the financial challenges when starting life on their own.

During the hands-on experience, students were given a career with a starting salary. Then, they completed a budget sheet requiring them to live within their monthly salary, while paying for necessities such as housing, utilities, transportation, clothing, and food. They were also able to choose extras such as owning a pet, going to the gym, and going to concerts.

The reality fair taught students to balance their wants and needs to live on their own.

The CTC partnered with several local business partners to help with the reality fair.

Special thank you to Kyle Hammond, Dawn Hodges, Selena Schuster, Lorena Kilbert with Attala County School District, Billy Ellzey and Semone Olive with Kosciusko School District, Angel MacDonald-State Farm Insurance, Faye Culpepper-Project Search, and Becky Hamilton and Beau Varner with Attala County Extension Service.