Photos: Couples at local nursing home give relationship advice

A Kosciusko nursing home has put together a collection of advice from two couples living at the home.

The Willows (formerly Atwood Personal Care Home) put the project together for the upccoming Valentine’s season.

The couples, one married for over 70 years and the other married 59 years, were asked to write down their advice on love and relationships for the younger generation.

They wrote all their advice down on paper plates and then pictures of the plates were taken and turned into a plaque and placed on the wall.

*Pictures submitted by Ashlee Crowson.