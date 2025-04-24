Photos: Ed Prep and Health Science students volunteer at the annual Horses for Handicapped

Students from the Ed Prep and Health Science programs at the Kosciusko-Attala Career and Technical Center had the opportunity to give back in a meaningful way as they volunteered at the 40th Annual Horses for Handicapped. This event is held at the Rankin County Multipurpose Center.

This beloved event brings together volunteers and equine professionals to provide horseback riding experiences for adults and children with disabilities. Students worked alongside trained staff to assist riders and support participants. Beyond horseback riding, the event featured a variety of farm-related activities for everyone to enjoy, including horse and buggy rides, a petting zoo, inflatables, face painting, farm-related activities, and more.

“This experience not only gives our students a chance to serve others but also allows them to see the real-world application of the skills they are learning in class,” said Tessa Horn, Ed Prep Instructor. “It was a powerful reminder of the impact future educators and healthcare workers can make in their communities.” For many of the students, the event was both heartwarming and eye-opening, and a true highlight of their school year.

The Kosciusko-Attala Career and Technical Center is proud to support community events and looks forward to continued opportunities for student involvement and service learning.