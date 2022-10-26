Photos: Hartness speaks at Attala Historical Society event

Dr. Stanley Hartness was the keynote speaker at the Attala Historical Society’s presentation in a series featuring area residents talking about the people and history of Attala County.

The presentation, entitled “Tie a Bag of Asafoetida Around Your Neck and Call Me in the Morning: A Lookback at Medicine in Attala County,” was held at the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center Tuesday night.

Dr. Hartness practiced Family Medicine in Kosciusko for more than 40 years. In addition, he immersed himself in community activities. As president of the Kosciusko/Attala Chamber of Commerce, he spearheaded a drive which culminated in the bronze statue of Thaddeusz Kosciuszko which stands in Redbud Springs Bicentennial Park.

In his career, Dr. Hartness served as president of both the Mississippi State Medical Association and the Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians and was a finalist for American Academy Family Physician of the Year.

Dr. Hartness and his wife, Beth, were active members of the First United Methodist Church. They relocated to Jackson 12 years ago to be near their daughters and their families.