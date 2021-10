Photos: Holmes CC announces 2021 Homecoming Court

Holmes Community College has announced its 2021 Homecoming Court.

Homecoming activities for 2021 are set for Thursday, Oct. 21.

The court will be presented at halftime of the Bulldogs game against MS Delta.

Goodman Maids

Pictured (left to right) are Sophomore Maid Lindsey Kate Turner, Sophomore Maid Jordan Pritchard, Student Body Maid Hayley Haffey, Homecoming Queen Jordan Hughes, Freshman Maid Kelsey Gilmore and Freshman Maid Aasjahla Tinae Garron.

Grenada Maids

(left to right) Freshman Maid Sadie Roberts, Freshman Maid Alyssa Campbell, Student Body Maid Jamya Benson, Sophomore Maid Martha Clark Robertson and Sophomore Maid Hannah Briscoe.

Ridgeland Maids

(left to right) Freshman Maid Arian Felton, Freshman Maid Hailey Jacks, Student Body Maid Bethany Biggers, Sophomore Maid Brooklyn Gaddis and Sophomore Maid Taylor Barnes.