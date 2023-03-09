Photos: KHS students visit State Capitol

Recently, Mrs. Jamison and Mrs. Hutchinson, took some a group of Kosciusko High School Seniors to a “Day at the Capital.”

Representative Kenneth Walker invited some of the seniors to be a part of this special day. Walker spoke to the students and each student had an opportunity to register to vote.

The KHS students were recognized during the general assembly.

Representative Jason White invited the students to his office. White also talked to the students about his role in the House of Representatives, as well as, how laws are presented and passed.

Students in attendance were:

Cooper Sparks, J’Kwon Mapp, Preston Moore, Rico Ward, Konor Denley, Jamiya Sharp, Jakya Ellis, Ta’Kaylah Rimmer, Ra’Maya Brown, and Breelan Carter