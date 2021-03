Photos: Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary announces court for annual Charity Ball

Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko has announced the court for the upcoming Charity Ball.

This year’s event is set for Saturday, March 13 at the Attala County Coliseum.

Princesses:

Front row (L to R): Annaleigh Jones, Callie Welch, Emma Rush, Keyondra Ferguson, Tayler Stewart, Kimberly Vazquez, Addie Burrell, Macey Steed, Lindsey Turner.

Back Row (L to R): Bailey Katherine Thompson, Emmagail Kelley, Lauren Nowell, Kathryn Claire Schuler, Lillan Dean, Mariah Johnson, Caleb Sallis, Macie Alford, Hayley Haffey

Not pictured: Scarlett Rainer

Pages:



Front row (L to R): Alayna Richardson, Arissa Olive, Katy Morgan Rutherford, Hannah Olive, Emmalee Myers, Caroline Dew, Aniyah Riley, Madison Fleming, Christianna Noel, Bracie Jamison

Back Row (L to R): Lizzie Kate Jones, Katie Grace Browning, Aubrey Burrell, Meredith Dean, Mary Patton Henderson, Anna Catherine Cheek, Anna Grace Mancell, Austin Jones

Not Pictured: Anna Grance Kuhn

Children’s Court:



Front row (L to R): Cayden McBridem Ellison Snuggs, Kennadi Greer, Ameila Bell, Bethany Bell, Charlie Bell, Tyeen Riley, Aria Edwards

Back Row (L to R): Colyns Dixon, Avie Grace Cauthen, Harper Gridding, Ashtyn Pettit, Georgia Cade, Rey Edwards, Millie Cade, Ava Grace Coleman, Brennan Mahan