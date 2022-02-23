Photos: Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary announces court for Charity Ball

Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko has announced the court for the upcoming Charity Ball.

This year’s event is set for Saturday, March 5 at the Attala County Coliseum.

Princesses:

1st Row (L to R): Christian Noel, Jada Bayne, Shatikka Greer, Aniyah Riley, Katy Morgan Rutherford, Emmalee Myers, Anna Grace Kuhn

2nd Row (L to R): Bracie Jamison, Aubrey Bureell, Austin Jones, Rachael Bell, Mary Patton Henderson, Madison Fleming

3rd Row (L to R): Hannah Olive, Arissa Olive, Alayna Richardson, Lizzie Kate Jones, Caroline Dew

Back Row (L to R): Katherine Browning, Anna Mancell, Mary Smith, Jasmine Johnson, Meredith Dean, Maircee Coleman

Not pictured: Anna Katherine Cheek

Pages:

1st Row ( L to R): Alexandra West, Natalie Ryals, Presley Fulgham, Reid Hutchison, Jaliyah Olive, Breenlan Carter

2nd Row (L to R): Anna Young Withers, Savannah Fulgham, Macee Sisson, Naja Mays, Brittlyn Gillum, La’Monika Veasley

Back Row (L to R): Olivia Cockroft, Gracie Williams, D’Naylah Williams, Jala Snow, Kate Hudson

Children’s Court:

1st Row (L to R): Parker Richardson, Kreyton Bennett, Beau Griffin, Annalyse Blaylock, Journey Cummins, Kennedi Greer, Harper Chunn

2nd Row (L to R): Sway McElwain, Katleyn Hill, Harper Griffin, Ellison Snuggs, Lucas Holdiness, Camryn Carpenter, Kennedy Barron, Merritt Kelley

Back Row (L to R): Lorelei Dees, Ava Coleman, Josh Mitchell, Tyson Riley