Photos: Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary announces court for 2023 Charity Ball

The Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko has announced the Pages, Princesses, and Children’s Court for the 2023 Charity Ball.

The event itself is sold out, but there are after-hours tickets available to see Mustache the Band in concert.

After-hours tickets and drink tickets can be purchased online at jaofkosciusko.square.site.

Money raised from Charity Ball helps the chapter fund service projects that benefit children in Attala County all year long.

The Charity Ball will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Attala County Coliseum.

Princesses:

1st row L to R- Reid Hutchison, Natalie Ryals, Alexandra West, Campbell Blaine, Presley Fulgham, Abril Arrendondo;

2nd row L to R- Savannah Fulgham, Marla Ray McKnight, Macee Sissons, Caitlin Settlemir, Lamonika Veasley, Naja Mays;

3rd row L to R- Anna Young Withers, Annaleigh Bain, Katilyn Shaw, Gracie Williams, Breelan Carter, Jamiya Sharp;

4th row L to R- Olivia Cockroft, Kathlyn Hudson, Emily Pope, Jemeria Riley, Brittlyn Gillum, Jakala Snow

Pages:

1st row L to R – Olivia Turner, Hannah Ray Summerlin, Haley Olive;

2nd row L to R – Katy Jo Newman, Kelby Burrell, Kelly Goss, Raven Purnell, Averie Gundy;,

3rd row L to R – Laura Beth Wood, Maggie Owen, Lorelei Bell, Ellie Develin;

4th row L to R – Laiya Harmon, Boston McCrory, Emalee Browning

Children’s Court:

1st row L to R- Nora Margaret Allen, Danielle Carter, Nathan Steele, Cale Cain, Wyatt Hughes, Journey Cummins;

2nd row L to R- Merritt Kelley, Cade Gardner, Maddox Chunn, Anna Laiken Engleman, Charlie Burrell, Harper Chunn;

3rd row L to R – Tucker Burns, Lillie Weeks, Lorelei Dees, Ava Grace Coleman, Ashton McCrory, Cameron Carpenter