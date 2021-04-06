Home » Attala » Photos: Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary leaves a message for Breezy 101

The staff of Breezy 101 found a nice surprise awaiting them when they came to work this morning.

At some point during the night, members of Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary came to the station and left a message on the sidewalk.

It’s all a part of National Junior Auxiliary Week.

For more information, visit Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary on Facebook.

💙 It’s officially JA WEEK!! 💙

We would like to share with you how our organization began over 80 years ago.

Our…

Posted by Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko on Monday, April 5, 2021

