Photos: Kosciusko Natchez Trace Information center reopens

The Natchez Trace Information center in Kosciusko is back open today.

Tourism Director Donna Holidness opened the doors Monday morning and is calling volunteers to put together a work schedule.

“Most of the volunteers have said they are willing to come back to work,” said Holidness.

The center had been closed since mid March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as have all other centers along the Natchez Trace Parkway.

New safety measures are in place at the center to make sure its complies with social distancing and other conornvirus guidelines.

Masks are available to volunteers and visitors are asked to wear a mask when entering. Guests are also asked to enter the center through bathrooms on the south side of the building and to wash their hands before entering the lobby.

Countertops and bathrooms are cleaned and sanitized periodically.

As of this report, multiple guests from the Jackson area and several cyclists from Louisiana had already stopped at the center.

Built in 1984, the center is operated by the city of Kosciusko and volunteers work the desk seven days a week.

Hours of operation are from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm daily.