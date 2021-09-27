Photos: Kosciusko officers graduate police academy

Officers from the Kosciusko Police Department were among the cadets who graduated from the state police academy last week.

Brandon Crowson and Travis Quesnot were both a part of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy Basic Class #266 graduating class.

The graduation ceremony was held Thursday, Sept. 23 in Pearl.

Over 50 cadets participated in the graduation.

Video of the graduation ceremony can be viewed HERE.

Pictured below (L to R): Brandon Crowson, Kosciusko interim Chief of Police David White, Travis Quesnot