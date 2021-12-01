Photos: KPD hosts first Coffee with a Cop

The Kosciusko Police Department hosted its first Coffee with a Cop event Wednesday morning.

Coffee with a Cop is a new community outreach project from Chief of Police Chris Wray.

It gives members of the community a chance to sit down with police officers to express concerns, ask questions, or just chat face-to-face.

Wednesday’s meeting was held at J’s Coffee House, but Wray says he’s had several businesses contact him about hosting the next event.

State Farm Agent Michelle Nicholson sponsored the event and gave away a Keurig coffee maker.

Hear more about the event in the audio file below.

Audio: Chief of Police Chris Wray on Breezy 101’s The BreckFast Show