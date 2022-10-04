Photos: Local citizens donate items for Hurricane Ian relief

A load of relief items from central Mississippi is on its way to Florida to aid victims of Hurricane Ian.

Pilot Randy Henderson flew out Tuesday morning to Ft. Myers to deliver the items as a part of Operation Airdrop.

Henderson will return to Kosciusko next Tuesday (Oct. 11) to pick up another load of supplies.

Anyone wishing to donate supplies can drop them off at Kosciusko City Hall.

Items needed for relief victims include baby wipes, trash bags, non-perishable food, socks, hand sanitizer, sports drinks, and more. (See list below)