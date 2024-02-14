Photos: Local nursing homes residents receives Valentine’s Day gifts

Residents at a local nursing home had a fun filled Valentine’s Day thanks to generous donations from the community.

It was all a part of the Adopt-a-Resident program at The Willows.

Businesses, clubs, and individuals that participated were given a specific resident for which to buy gifts.

Activities Director Ashlee Crowson said the response was so overwhelming, that all of the residents were adopted in three days.

“To all the organizations, local businesses, and individuals who stepped up and showered our residents at The Willows with love this Valentine’s Day–thank you,” said Crowson. “It means more to me than you realize and even more to the residents we have here in this home. My goal was to make sure every resident in this home felt seen, loved and thought about today and we exceeded that. I am very grateful and so happy with the way our community responded to this.”

Businesses & Organizations that participated: