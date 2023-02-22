HomeAttalaPhotos: Local students kick off FFA Week

Photos: Local students kick off FFA Week

To kickoff National FFA Week, Attala FFA partnered with Principal Cheek and Computer Science Technology teacher Mr. Cain to host the first ever Junior High Field Day.

Eighth grade pupils who wanted to know what classes were like at the Career Tech got an opportunity to attend a series of workshops conducted by FFA members and Mrs. Jackie Kerr from the Mississippi Natural Science Museum.

FFA member Amber Smith led a greenhouse class that involved correctly planting seeds and propagating plants via cuttings.

FFA Vice President Alec Swilley led a water quality course where attendants conducted Ph, turbidity, dissolved oxygen experiments, and caught macroinvertebrates.

Mrs. Jackie facilitated a reptile workshop where Kesus Collins handled an alligator, Abigail Sanders handled turtles, and Haylei Shaw handled a snake.

This fun day of learning was designed to promote agriculture and recruit potential CTC students.

