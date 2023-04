McAdams High School recognizes their students and teacher of the month for March.

The students of the month are as follows: back row (R to L): Jamar Teague, Cortavious Weatherby, Taliah Gadson, Tayshaun Williams, Dannie Whitt Jr., Paradise Bush, Keenan Cross

Front Row (R to L): Tashay Parham, Debraunna Ragsdale, Frederick Mallett, Kristal Wilson, Jailynn Riley, Makayla Riley, and Jerniya Unger

(Not Pictured: Malik Roby and Roshune Webb)

Teacher of the month is Dwin Harmon.