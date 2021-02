The final two informational signs have been installed at Choate’s Stand in downtown Kosciusko.

One sign highlights the history of the Choctaw Indians in central Mississippi.

The other sign gives the backstory of the Choate family.

Darren Milner, Executive Director of the Kosciusko Attala Partnership said there are plans to continue developing the Choate’s Stand area.

Some planned additions are a small blacksmith shop and possible renovations to the current cabin and covered wagon.