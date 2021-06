More wayfiding signs have been placed on stop signs on and around the Kosciusko square.

City workers were out putting them up Tuesday morning.

The signs, a project of the Kosciusko Attala Partnership, point motorists and other travelers to key destinations such as the Attala County Library and the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club.

After the six new signs put up Tuesday, there are now a total 18.